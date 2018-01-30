NFL Lost $30 Million in Ad revenue Over Cratering TV Ratings

With the 2017 NFL season now down in the record books as having lost another ten percent in TV ratings, the league has found a $30 million dip in ad revenue, a report says.

As the final numbers for advertisement sales for the season were tallied, the league discovered that its revenue fell 1.2 percent because “makegoods” rose to beat rate increases. A makegood is a partial repayment of money charged to advertisers because the viewership did not reach the expected numbers to justify the top rate.

Revenue was reported at “$2.42 billion, down from $2.45 billion in 2016,” according to media industry trade magazine Ad Week. That is a $30 million loss according to Awful Announcing.

“While the average cost of a 30-second spot grew 1.2 percent this season, from $499,000 to $505,000 — and commercial loads were flat — it ultimately couldn’t compensate for a jump in makegoods to make up for this season’s 10 percent ratings drop in total viewers,” the magazine reported. “Makegoods accounted for 23 percent of units this season, up from 21 percent in the 2016 season.” – READ MORE

The NFL is worried about its ratings — understandably so, after national anthem protests led many Americans to boycott the NFL. Now, the league plans to broadcast a special military honor at the Super Bowl.

According to the NFL, the league will salute 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor before the Feb. 4 game.

In addition, all 15 Medal of Honor recipients will be involved in the famous coin toss before the contest.

It’s clear that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to do some damage control at the biggest game of the year.

“The NFL is proud to honor our nation’s heroes at Super Bowl LII,” Goodell said in a statement.

“These courageous individuals deserve to be recognized on America’s biggest stage. – READ MORE