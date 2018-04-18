Another House Republican Announces Resignation

Pennsylvania Congressman Charlie Dent announced Tuesday that after discussions with friends and family, he will resign from Congress over the next few weeks.

“After discussions with my family and careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks,” Dent said in a statement. “It is my intention to continue to aggressively advocate for responsible governance and pragmatic solutions in the coming years.”

Dent is a moderate Republican in the House who voted against the Obamacare repeal last summer and frequently contends with the Trump administration. He previously announced that he would not seek re-election late last year, citing political polarization and a personal limit on his term in Congress as reason why he would not run in the 2018 election cycle. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1