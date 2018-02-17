Euthanasia drug found in dog food, already blamed for one doggie death

A nightmare became reality for Nikki Mael when her five dogs began acting strange minutes after digging into a can of Evanger’s pet food on New Year’s Eve 2016. The Washougal, Washington resident and her family raced to the vet’s office, where Talula the dog soon passed away.

“They were falling over. They were running into the walls. They were convulsing,” Mael told ABC7 of the horrifying incident. “Nobody should have to go through what we went through. I would give anything to see Talula again.”

Devastated, Mael sent the remainder of the Evanger’s food to a lab for testing, where it was discovered that the dog food contained traces of pentobarbital, a lethal drug most commonly used for the euthanisation of dogs, cats and horses, ABC7 reports.

Though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bans pentobarbital in animal meat for animal or human consumption, pet food consumer advocate Susan Thixton told the outlet that tragically, such substances often end up in pet food. – READ MORE

