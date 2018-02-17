WATCH: Special Counsel Says No American Knowingly Involved In Russian Interference

In a statement that is sending shockwaves through the political world, a spokesman for General Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe announced on Friday that the counsel’s 37-page indictment of Russians and Russian entities for interference in U.S. elections does not contain any allegation against any American for knowingly participating in the meddling.

“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said at a press conference on Friday.

Rosenstein also underscored that the investigation found no evidence that the alleged Russian meddling impacted the 2016 election, a common claim of many Democrats, including Hillary Clinton.

“There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election,” Rosenstein told reporters. – READ MORE

