First amputee to appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is from Baton Rouge

Brenna Huckaby is a professional snowboarder in the U.S. Paralympics, and she’s also the first amputee to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Born in Baton Rouge, Huckaby was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma in 2010 and had to have her right leg amputated. According to her profile on the Paralympics website, that’s when she started snowboarding and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Huckaby began competing in 2013 and after a few years, gave birth to her first daughter, Lilah. She is on the 2018 U.S. Paralympics snowboarding team.

But Huckaby has made another accomplishment as well. She has become the first amputee to appear in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition.

According to her profile on Sports Illustrated’s site, she was “super excited” to pose for the Swimsuit Edition. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *