European Union Stabs Trump In The Back, Threatens Businesses Pulling Out Of Iran

On Monday night, the European Union threatened businesses that joined President Trump and the United States by honoring Trump’s perspective by refusing to do business with Iran. Monday night at midnight, the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran that had been lifted by the Iran nuclear deal.

Nathalie Tocci, an aide to E.U. foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, told Britain’s BBC Radio 4, “If E.U. companies abide by U.S. secondary sanctions they will, in turn, be sanctioned by the E.U.,” hilariously stating that the sanctions imposed by the E.U. would be an attempt to “protect European companies.” The sanctions would ban companies from pulling out of doing business with Iran without E.U. permission.

Tocci said the E.U. sanctions were “necessary in order to signal, diplomatically, to the Iranians that Europeans are serious” about defying Trump and saving the Iran nuclear deal, as NBC News reported.

On Tuesday, the same day that German car manufacturing giant Daimler announced it would suspend its activities in Iran, Mogherini, who has been desperate to appease the despotic leadership of Iran, told reporters that the E.U. was doing its “best to keep Iran in the deal, to keep Iran benefiting from the economic benefits that the agreement brings to the people of Iran.” – READ MORE

The Trump administration is effectively ending United States participation in the Iran nuclear agreement at midnight as Monday turns to Tuesday.

That’s when the Treasury Department is set to restore many of the sanctions the Obama administration lifted as part of the Iran deal.

The Trump administration said the regime in Tehran is on shaky ground, though officials deny they’re trying to collapse Iran’s government.

“Our policy is not regime change but we want to put unprecedented pressure on the government of Iran to change its behavior,” said John Bolton, the White House national security adviser, in an interview on Fox News. “So far they have shown no indication that they are prepared to do that.”

A senior administration official said these restored sanctions are designed to constrict the revenue Iran uses to fund “terrorists, dictators, proxy militias, and the regime’s own cronies.”

They target Iran’s dealing in U.S. dollars, its currency abroad and business in precious metals, aluminum, steel, coal and its auto industry. In November, the administration said it will restore sanctions on Iran’s oil and gas and banking sector.

In a statement Monday, President Trump restated his opinion that the 2015 international accord to freeze Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions was a “horrible, one-sided deal.” He said it left the Iranian government flush with cash to use to fuel conflict in the Middle East.- READ MORE

