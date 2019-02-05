ESPN ‘Rising Star’ Fired, ‘Escorted From Building’ For Alleged Leaks To Press

In a rather stunning turn of events, one of ESPN’s “rising stars” was abruptly fired Friday by the four-letter network over what the New York Post reports was “multiple” leaks of confidential company information to the media. His reported firing comes not long after reports that he had locked down a “new multi-year contract” with the network, the Post notes.

“ESPN rising star Adnan Virk has been fired by the network,” the New York Post reports, citing unnamed sources. “Virk is accused of leaking confidential company information to the media on multiple occasions, according to sources.”

The Post reports that when ESPN began investigating the alleged leaks, Virk, 40, “failed to fully cooperate” in their view, according to its sources. That prompted the network to take action, including reportedly escorting him off the property.

“On Friday, Virk was escorted off the Bristol campus,” the Post’s Andrew Marchand reports. “The specific nature of the information Virk chose to share is unknown at this time.”

When the outlet reached out to ESPN, they were told by Vice President of Communications Josh Krulewitz simply that “Adnan Virk no longer works at ESPN.”- READ MORE