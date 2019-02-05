PANIC? ‘Independent’ Howard Schultz Polling In DOUBLE DIGITS Against Democrats

Democrats are so panicky about a potential Howard Schultz third party presidential run that Schultz’s former company, Starbucks, has had to issue guidelines to their baristas on how to handle “aggressive” customers worried Schultz will spoil 2020.

It turns out, they have reason to be worried. According to the first polls out on Schultz’s campaign — one internal and one Morning Consult/external — Schultz is polling in the double digits against Democrats in a three-way challenge with President Donald Trump.

The Washington Examiner reports that the internal poll shows Schultz with a commanding 17% against Trump and either Sen. Elizabeth Warrren (D-MA) or Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), both among the top contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

That may not sound like a strong showing, but it puts Schultz in the position of being a “spoiler” for both potential Democratic nominees. When Schultz is added to the lineup, Trump posts 33% compared to Warren and Harris, who post 32% and 31% respectively — a situation that would likely lead to a narrow loss for either. – READ MORE