Cory Booker Calls for ‘Revival of Civic Grace’ — Remember What He Said About Kavanaugh Supporters?

While appearing on “CBS This Morning” on Monday, 2020 candidate and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called for a return to the type of civic atmosphere that would bring people together in the country.

“We don’t need a president that’s going to put down people or divide people,” Booker told CBS after receiving a question about President Donald Trump’s derisive comment on his candidacy.

"We don't need a president that's going to put down people or divide people. This is really one of those times in American history, I think we need a revival of civic grace and bringing people together." — Sen. @CoryBooker