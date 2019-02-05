Cory Booker Calls for ‘Revival of Civic Grace’ — Remember What He Said About Kavanaugh Supporters?

While appearing on “CBS This Morning” on Monday, 2020 candidate and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called for a return to the type of civic atmosphere that would bring people together in the country.
“We don’t need a president that’s going to put down people or divide people,” Booker told CBS after receiving a question about President Donald Trump’s derisive comment on his candidacy.
"We don't need a president that's going to put down people or divide people. This is really one of those times in American history, I think we need a revival of civic grace and bringing people together." — Sen. @CoryBooker pic.twitter.com/vFuRuR6xbi
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2019
Booker’s comments came just months after Democrats’ ferocious battle to block Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
As IJR previously noted, Booker went so far as to argue that supporting Kavanaugh constituted complicity “in evil.”
“I’m here to call on folk to understand that in a moral moment, there is no neutral. In a moral moment, there is no bystanders,” he said during a press conference last year.
“You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to the wrong, or you are fighting against it.” – READ MORE