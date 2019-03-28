Man Detained For Alleged Threat To Murder Trump, Blow Up Pentagon, Report Says

On Wednesday, Interstate 68 in West Virginia was shut down for roughly four hours as threats were allegedly made to murder President Donald Trump and to blow up the Pentagon, according to WCHS TV. West Virginia State Police stated that a 42-year-old male was detained for questioning when police found a firearm and explosive powder in his vehicle.

WCHS TV reported: “Troopers conducted a traffic stop about 10:30 a.m. for speeding in the eastbound lanes near Bruceton Mills. The traffic stop resulted in an investigation that led to the shutdown of the interstate.”

WBOY 12 News added, “State Police Captain Shallon Oglesby said that the shutdown on I-68 came after a routine traffic stop at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for speeding along the eastbound lanes.” – READ MORE

