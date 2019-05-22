ESPN President Admits Political Commentary Killed the Network, Vows Change



ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro admitted for a Los Angeles Times profile this weekend that the social justice bent his network has taken in the era of President Donald Trump has hurt it with viewers.

“Without question our data tells us our fans do not want us to cover politics,” Pitaro confessed. “My job is to provide clarity. I really believe that some of our talent was confused on what was expected of them.”

In other words — shut up and analyze the dribbling.

New ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro has smartly made the dismantling of WokeCenter a priority. Here he is talking about it in today’s @latimes: pic.twitter.com/KmVxACZTlB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 20, 2019

The LA Times also notes that Pitaro has addressed traditional fans of the network by “steering commentators away from political discussions,” something that was heightened during the battle between the president and NFL players who were protesting the national anthem. – READ MORE