Our Veterans Go Hungry and Homeless, Yet Lawbreakers Are Given Shelter — What?

Just when you thought Democrats could not go any lower, they pathetically surprise you.

The latest occurred on Tuesday when HUD Secretary Ben Carson took heat from their minions at a House Financial Services Committee hearing over his plan to deny public housing to illegal aliens.

When there are over 35,000 U.S. military veterans who sleep on the street every night, housing even one person who broke the law and now is a burden to this nation is a shameful thing — and a slap in the face to every one of those veterans.

I ran a homeless shelter in Philadelphia for U.S. military vets for four years. And I can tell you, tonight, in every major city in America, vets will go hungry, jobless, and homeless, while illegals go fed and housed via the courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) told Carson his plan “would bring nothing but despair to thousands of American families.”

Earth to Maloney: To be classified as an American, citizenship is required.

By definition, illegals are not citizens, though we understand why you would want them seen as such. – READ MORE