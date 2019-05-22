North Korea Slams “Fool Of Low IQ” Biden, Says Frontrunner Status Is ‘Laughable’

In the editorial, KCNA Biden’s grades from college, and for an incident where he memorably fell asleep at a speech by President Obama. Meanwhile…

“He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,”they said.

Initially, we were puzzled by that last sentence – ‘enough to make a cat laugh’. But if we had to guess at what it means, it’d be that Bidens’ frontrunner ambitions are so obviously ridiculous that even a dumb animal would find humor in his posturing.

Finally, according to the Bloomberg story about the comments, the North Koreans accused Biden of being a "fool of low IQ." He was also labeled a warmonger for "having the temerity to insult the supreme leadership."