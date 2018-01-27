ESPN Host Slams Vince McMahon’s New Football League After Announcement Players Will Stand for Anthem (VIDEO)

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced the relaunch of the XFL on Thursday.

According to McMahon, the XFL will be a professional football league. However, it’s much smaller than the NFL, and McMahon was quick to point out some of the rules that XFL players will follow come 2020.

“People don’t want social and political issues coming into play when they are trying to be entertained. We want someone who wants to take a knee to do their version of that on their personal time,” McMahon said, as Independent Journal Review reported previously. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

On Thursday afternoon, WWE founder and chairman Vince McMahon announced he is bringing the XFL back and is “going to give the game of football back to the fans.”

The announcement of the return comes just as an NFL season comes to an end that has been filled with political drama and criticism from President Donald Trump over protests during the national anthem.

“People don’t want social and political issues coming into play when they are trying to be entertained. We want someone who wants to take a knee to do their version of that on their personal time,” McMahon said.

Any player with a criminal record will not be eligible for the XFL. This means players such as Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel will not be able to play in the league:

“We are evaluating a player based on many things, including the quality of human being they are. If you have any sort of criminal record or commit a crime, you aren’t playing in this league.” – READ MORE