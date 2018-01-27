Trump Urges Entire Country to Pray for a Young Girl, And It Has Nothing to Do With Politics (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just about every move President Donald Trump makes and every word he utters ends up in the headlines, but somehow, this seems to have missed the news cycle.

In mid-January, it was revealed 9-year-old Sophia Campa-Peters of Brownfield, Texas, is fighting a serious illness that can stop the flow of blood to her brain and cause strokes, CBN News reported.

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) shared Campa-Peters’s story from the House floor last week, and the president heard about it. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a heartwarming message for the young girl earlier this week.

Campa-Peters has been struggling with the disease her entire life. When she was just 6 years old, she suffered several strokes that left her paralyzed on her left side. At the time, doctors worried she’d never recover, but now, Campa-Peters is able to move, feed herself and live a relatively normal life. – READ MORE

Rosie O’Donnell is at it again! On Monday, the former comedian-turned-full-time #Resistance Leader took to Twitter to slam White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who is only the third female to ever serve in such a position.

“[S]he will sit in hell,” declared Rosie, “no doubt.”

and who on trumps team would ever consider doing that – she is doing exactly what he wants – and she will sit in hell – no doubt https://t.co/FfU8ztkiq7 — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 23, 2018

The one-side feud was triggered when MSNBC host and self-styled “anti-Trump Republican” Nicole Wallace scolded Sanders for “denigrating” reporters and senators. – READ MORE

On Monday, the singer took to Twitter to express her sentiments about Sander’s style and shamed her for her everyday wear.

Cher’s tweet read, “Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife.”

The singer illustrated her tweet with an image of two women in stereotypical clothing. In the photo the women also sport braids, plain lace-up shoes and high-neck dresses with long sleeves and puffy shoulders.

Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Sander’s style has been debated by the media. In August 2017, The New York Times described the press secretary’s style as “relatable” and “very different image from her predecessor, who was ridiculed for his ill-fitting suits, frumpy ties and American flag pin discombobulation.” – READ MORE