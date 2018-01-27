Fusion GPS Co-Founder: ‘Not Convinced’ Anti-Trump Dossier Shows Any ‘Specific Crime’ Was Committed

Glenn R. Simpson, the co-founder of the controversial opposition research firm Fusion GPS, admitted in testimony he was not “convinced” that any “specific crime” was committed by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign when ex-British spy Christopher Steele approached the FBI about the contents of the infamous, 35-page anti-Trump dossier produced by Simpson’s company.

Fusion GPS hired Steele to do the work cited in the anti-Trump dossier.

In November 14 testimony before the House Select Committee on Intelligence released last week, Simson was asked to comment on “allegation versus fact” when it came to the anti-Trump charges inside the dossier.

Here is a transcript of Simpson’s response (emphasis added):

I think it’s a great question. The – you know, I mean, essentially we ended up spending almost a year on this project. And, you know, it was a private –because it’s all private work in the sense of nongovernmental, without any legal process to compel production of information, we can only reach a certain point.

And at the time that we — you know, that Chris decided to take this to the FBI, I wasn’t convinced of the facts of anything in terms of – I wasn’t convinced that there was a specific crime that occurred. I thought it was a possible crime of progress and that there was possibly very serious crimes, but, you know, I’m an ex-journalist, so I’m not really in a position to prove that anyone’s engaged in a crime. I mean, you know, sometimes you do find proof of criminal activity in investigation, but more often than not you find things that are suggestive or raise questions. – READ MORE

In testimony released publicly last week, Glenn R. Simpson, the co-founder of the controversial opposition research firm Fusion GPS conceded that he opposed Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy and that his negative opinions of the politician may have “entered” into his “thinking.”

Fusion GPS compiled the infamous, largely discredited 35-page dossier accusing Trump and his presidential campaign of ties with Russia.

In August 22 testimony released last week and reviewed in full by Breitbart News, Simpson made the following admission:

I think it’s safe to say that, you know, at some point probably early in 2016 I had reached a conclusion about Donald Trump as a businessman and his character and I was opposed to Donald Trump. I’m not going to pretend that that wouldn’t have entered into my thinking.

You know, again, I was a journalist my whole life. So we were, you know, trained not to take sides and practiced in not taking sides. So most of what I do as a research person is we try to avoid getting into situations where one’s etiology or political views would cloud your work because it’s a known hazard, but, you know, I reached an opinion about Donald Trump and his suitability to be president of the United States and I was concerned about whether he was the best person for the job.

Simpson was responding to a question about “concerns that the work being done was driven in a direction designed to reach a particular conclusion for a client or because of the client’s identity.”– READ MORE

Fusion GPS retracted a significant claim that they made during a closed-door testimony — further damaging the credibility of the anti-Trump dossier that the opposition research firm compiled.

Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, claimed in August 2017 and in January of this year that the FBI had a source inside the Trump presidential campaign that was feeding them information which gave credibility to the anti-Trump dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, The Washington Times reported.

Those statements are false, or, as Fusion GPS puts it, were “mischaracterized” by Simpson.

The source that tipped off the FBI was apparently an Australian diplomat who was told by George Papadopoulos over drinks that a professor linked to the Russians knew that the Russian government had thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

However, after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) released the transcripts of Simpson’s secret testimony, a source close to Fusion GPS stated that Simpson’s statements were inaccurate.

NBC reporter Ken Dilanian tweeted: “A source close to Fusion GPS tells me there was no walk-in source — that was a mischaracterization by Simpson of the Australian diplomat tip about Papadopoulis.” – READ MORE