SC Dem: Trump Era Is Like ‘What Was Going on in Germany Around 1934’ (VIDEO)

A top Democrat compared President Donald Trump’s time in the White House to the early days of the Nazi era in Germany, in an interview with CNN.

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina said America is encountering “incredibly troubling” times.

Clyburn, who represents much of the state’s I-95 corridor, said today’s America is like “what was going on in Germany around 1934.” – READ MORE

CNN analyst Ana Navarro was the subject of intense criticism for a Monday tweet in which she re-phrased a famous poem about the Holocaust to take aim at President Donald Trump. Her latest comparison came despite prior posts that seemed to warn against doing the exact same thing.

According to Navarro, the departures of McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey — as well as the potential firings of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller — are comparable to the murders of millions of Jews that took place in Nazi Germany during Adolf Hitler’s rule.

As noted by Fox News, Navarro’s tweet follows much the same structure as anti-Nazi pastor Martin Niemöller’s famous “First they came…” poem. Niemöller’s work denounced German citizens for ignoring the warnings signs as Hitler rose to power and gradually trampled on the rights of ethnic and ideological minorities.

Though Navarro seemed to have no qualms about comparing Trump to Hitler, that exact sentiment is one she has warned against multiple times in the past.READ MORE

A top Democrat compared President Donald Trump's time in the White House to the early days of the Nazi era in Germany, in an interview with CNN.
