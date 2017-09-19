Kim Jung-Un Belts Out “Rocket Man” in Parody Concert Video That’s Poised to Become Viral Gold

Damn, North Korea’s Kim Jung-Un can really rock the house, especially when failure to applause for the aspiring strong man can put you in front of a firing squad.

Rolling Stone is calling the dictator’s live rendition of Elton John’s classic Rocket Man a muscular and musical feat that transcends global comprehension and will surely help bring world leaders together to embrace his communist reign. (We ginned that quote up, as part of this parody. Rolling Stone makes up quotes — or entire stories — as part of their normal news gathering.)

This could make the controversial leader a shoe in to win this year’s North Korea’s Got Talent.