Kim Jung-Un Belts Out “Rocket Man” in Parody Concert Video That’s Poised to Become Viral Gold

Damn, North Korea’s Kim Jung-Un can really rock the house, especially when failure to applause for the aspiring strong man can put you in front of a firing squad.

Rolling Stone is calling the dictator’s live rendition of Elton John’s classic Rocket Man a muscular and musical feat that transcends global comprehension and will surely help bring world leaders together to embrace his communist reign. (We ginned that quote up, as part of this parody. Rolling Stone makes up quotes — or entire stories — as part of their normal news gathering.)

This could make the controversial leader a shoe in to win this year’s North Korea’s Got Talent.

  • astonprincess

    OMG I’m dying over here….only Trump can get this kind of response … MAGA !!

  • Alfred
  • jubadoobai

    Great vid!

  • Daniel Burke

    It’s not that good. People are easily pleased.

  • Carpe Donktum

    Appreciate the feedback. I apologize that the idea I brought to life fell short of the one still in your head.

  • Carpe Donktum

    Thanks for the Write-up and the Share! You guys were pretty nice to me when The Madman Maestro video went viral too. Thanks again!

  • Ernest Pearson

    He won’t laugh if some tomahawks slam into his palace or house. Don’t play with the USA!