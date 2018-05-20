Parkland Parents Release Texas Shooting Statement with a Request for the Media That’s Already Been Ignored

There’s nobody who knows the anguish that the parents in Santa Fe, Texas, must be feeling right now after nine students were gunned down in a school shooting Friday. However, if anyone can come close to fathoming the horror, it’s the parents of the Parkland school shooting victims.

In the wake of the Santa Fe shooting, the Parkland parents released a collective statement with one simple request. It was something that any media organization could have followed with the greatest of ease. They didn’t even have to do something to fulfill the request. All they had to do was not do something.

The families of the Parkland shooting have just released this statement in response to the shooting in Sante Fe. They have asked that the media refrains from using the shooter’s name. pic.twitter.com/27fGZp3h06 — Kenneth Preston (@kennethrpreston) May 18, 2018

“We ask that the media covering this event refrain from using the shooter’s name thereby preventing him from gaining the notoriety many of his kind desire,” the statement continued. “Published studies clearly demonstrate this fact.”

“These hate-filled individuals that attack and kill innocent children and school staff should not be glorified,” the families added. “The stories referring to this event should be about the victims, their families, and how we can prevent this from ever happening again.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1