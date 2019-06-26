Eric Trump says Chicago restaurant employee spit on him: report

Eric Trump said in an interview that he was spat on by a worker at a Chicago restaurant on Tuesday night in an incident he called a “disgusting act.”

Trump told Breitbart, “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Reports of the alleged assault first surfaced when Mary Ann Ahern, a political reporter for NBC 5 Chicago, reported rumors on her Twitter account. She said reports indicated that the incident occurred at the Aviary cocktail bar in the city. She said the offender was in Secret Service custody.

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

Trump reportedly told Breitbart that it was a "purely disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems."


