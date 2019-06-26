Expert: ‘Only Matter of Time Before Illegal Alien Voting Is Expanded’

Last week, Democrats in New York state approved and signed into law a plan to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens with the backing of the business lobby. The law allows for the state’s 725,000-strong illegal alien population to be eligible for the same driver’s license that American citizens are afforded.

Already, state officials have said the law will effectively give illegal aliens the ability to vote as New York registers citizens to vote at state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices.

Government Accountability Institute (GAI) Director of Research Eric Eggers exclusively told Breitbart News that the new law in New York indicates that it is “only a matter of time” before elected Democrats in states like California, New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Maryland expand voting rights for illegal aliens.

“This is the first step towards the expansion of a number of things that normalize the rights of illegal aliens,” Eggers said.

“It’s only a matter of time before we see the expansion of illegal alien voting in state elections and eventually the Left pushing for illegal alien voting in federal elections,” Eggers continued.

Eggers said there are two scenarios to which illegal aliens may register to vote in New York. The first is illegal aliens knowingly registering to vote at the DMV by fraudulently claiming that they are eligible to vote. – READ MORE