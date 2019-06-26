New GOP Senate Candidate Fought Taliban on Horseback

The first Republican to challenge two-term Democratic New Hampshire senator Jeanne Shaheen is a decorated Army veteran who led a Special Forces team through Afghanistan on horseback to fight the Taliban.

Retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc spent 36 years in the U.S. Army, during which he earned two awards for valor, five Bronze Star medals, and two Purple Hearts. He was deployed for 10 tours of duty in Afghanistan and was part of the legendary “Horse Soldiers” who traveled across Afghanistan’s mountainous terrain to fight the Taliban immediately after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The mission, featured last year on the big screen in 12 Strong, was also featured in a video posted by Bolduc Monday morning announcing his run against Shaheen.

I’ve always put people over politics and service over self. Check out my story ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3j83Vgli3k — Donald Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) June 24, 2019

Since retiring, Bolduc has emerged as a leading voice on post-traumatic stress. His work to de-stigmatize the condition so more veterans feel comfortable seeking out help was featured in 2016 by the New York Times.