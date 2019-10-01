Eric Trump Says Campaign Has Raised $15 Million Since Democrats Started Impeachment Talk

President Donald Trump’s son Eric said Friday evening that the campaign had raised nearly $15 million since Democrats officially started an “impeachment inquiry” earlier this week.

Eric Trump tweeted that the $15 million came from “small dollar donations (including 50,000 NEW donors).”

“UPDATE: We have now raised almost $15 million in small dollar donations (including 50,000 NEW donors) since @SpeakerPelosi started this impeachment charade 72 hrs ago! Unbelievable numbers!! Keep it going — you and the dems are handing @realDonaldTrump the win in 2020!” Trump tweeted.

As Trump alluded, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Tuesday that House Democrats would open an official “impeachment inquiry” into President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. – READ MORE