Clinton calls for caution on impeachment, tells Democrats not to ‘jump to any conclusions’

Former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weighed in on President Trump‘s impeachment fight Tuesday and cautioned House Democrats against moving too fast and jumping to conclusions.

“I think the evidence concerning Ukraine is so dramatic and irrefutable because it came right out of the White House. So let the impeachment inquiry proceed,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I know that they will do a thoughtful, thorough job. Nobody should jump to any conclusions.”

Clinton also criticized Trump’s calls to unmask the Ukraine whistleblower and claimed his actions could put the leaker at risk.

“I think that’s really dangerous,” she said. “From everything we know and we don’t know much, this is an experienced person who saw things that bothered him. That’s what the whole whistle-blower statute is for. And it is to protect their identity. And I understand he’s going to testify and we’ll let the process unfold.” – READ MORE