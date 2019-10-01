U.S. Ambassador to Germany Saves Taxpayers $20 Million

The Trump administration’s ambassador to Germany has saved the U.S. taxpayer some $20 million during the last two fiscal years, according to an announcement from the American mission in Berlin.

Under the leadership of U.S. ambassador Richard Grenell, the foreign mission managed to come in $6 million under budget in fiscal year 2018 and $14 million under budget in fiscal year 2019.

By streamlining operations and cutting down on burdensome bureaucracy, Grenell has been able to carry out the Trump administration’s agenda abroad with limited wasteful expenditures. – READ MORE