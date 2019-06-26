Eric Trump Blasts Dems for Having ‘Very Little Civility’ After Getting Spat on at Chicago Restaurant

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, had some harsh words for the Democrats after he was allegedly spat on by an employee of an upscale Chicago restaurant.

While out at the cocktail lounge The Aviary in Chicago on Tuesday, an employee of the restaurant approached the president’s son and allegedly spat in his face

The employee was taken into custody by the president’s son’s Secret Service detail before police arrived shortly after. It is not known whether or not the alleged spitter will face charges.

While speaking to Breitbart News later Tuesday night, Trump called the incident “a purely disgusting act” perpetrated by “somebody who clearly has emotional problems” before slamming the act as showing how the Democratic Party has “very little civility.”

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility,” said the president’s son. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.” – READ MORE