The U.S. women’s team, which is competing in the Women’s World Cup, is leading Group F and is undefeated, winning all three of its games to date.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

Rapinoe is the same player who refuses to stand for the National Anthem, choosing instead to kneel to protest her own country over perceived injustices.

“We just expect to win every single game,” Rapinoe told Eight by Eight.

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

President Trump tweeted this morning that he is inviting the team to the White House, "win or lose."