CNN Sneers, ‘Triggered’ Trump Won’t ‘Take Personal Responsibility’ for Drowned Immigrants (VIDEO)

Like the rest of the media, CNN heavily hyped a tragic image of a drowned father and daughter trying to cross the Rio Grande river to enter the country illegally. On CNN’s New Day Wednesday morning, host Alisyn Camerota and John Berman brought on legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, to pre-emptively condemn Trump for comments he hasn’t even made yet and bash him as responsible for the pair’s deaths.

Camerota turned to Haberman, scoffing that Trump’s response to the photo was certain to be callous:

Let’s just start with the picture of the baby. Maggie, I assume that when we hear from the President he will say something like this is a tragedy but we warned people! This is what happens when you risk taking your 2-year-old to the United States outside of the legal system.

“Right. I think you will hear something along those lines,” Haberman agreed, adding that this family was waiting in the asylum system, which the Trump administration was trying to “slow down” so essentially it was Trump’s fault. She added that Trump will be “triggered” by the image and lash out at Democrats – READ MORE