Gunman in Texas shooting rampage armed with ‘AR-type weapon,’ acted alone, investigators say

The gunman in Saturday afternoon’s shooting rampage in West Texas was acting alone when he killed seven people with an “AR-type weapon,” investigators said Sunday.

Those who were killed ranged in age from 15 to 57, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said, suggesting more people could have died had police not killed the gunman outside a crowded movie theater. Two of the victims died overnight.

“He showed up at a movie theater which would tend to show his motive,” Gerke said at a news conference.

The police chief said he wasn’t naming the shooter, described by officials Saturday as a white man in his 30s, because “I refuse to.”

"I'm not going to give him any notoriety for what he did," the chief said.