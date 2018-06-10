Eric Holder primed to profit off #MeToo allegations in Hollywood

Eric Holder is reportedly selling his services as a crisis litigator to Hollywood bigwigs who might come under fire in the #MeToo movement.

According to Variety, the former attorney general — now a partner with the law firm Covington & Burling — pitched his “investigative services” to several Hollywood executives on Friday.

Holder was among Covington & Burling’s investigators who led the review of sexual harassment claims plaguing Uber’s executive team in 2017.

Their report led to the eventual firing of co-founder and former CEO, Travis Kalanick, and called for increased board oversight and a streamlined human resources process, specific to sexual harassment claims.

Holder’s two partners on Covington & Burling’s #MeToo investigations team spoke to Variety about their plan to expand in Hollywood.

“The lesson of Uber is it’s vastly better to look at these issues proactively rather than reactively,” Aaron Lewis explained. – READ MORE

