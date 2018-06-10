Bill Clinton Questions Former Senator’s Sexual Harassment Accusations: ‘A Difficult Case’ for Me (VIDEO)

Former President Bill Clinton seemed to question the sexual harassment accusations against former Sen. Al Franken on Thursday.

Clinton appeared on PBS with author James Patterson and was asked about the Monica Lewinsky scandal and how it compared to Franken’s scandal.

He said that the former senator’s case was “hard” for him.

“I’ll be honest. The Franken case, for me, was a difficult case, a hard case. There may be things I don’t know,” he said.– READ MORE

