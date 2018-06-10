George Soros Wants Gillibrand Out of 2020 Contention

George Soros hasn’t yet endorsed a candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, but there is one Democratic hopeful who definitely won’t be getting the progressive billionaire’s support — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Soros, a heavyweight donor to liberal causes around the world, blames Gillibrand for spearheading the campaign to push former Sen. Al Franken out of office.

Gillibrand called for Franken’s resignation “in order to improve her chances,” Soros told The Washington Post in an interview published Saturday morning.

Franken officially resigned from his seat on Jan. 2 following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including forcibly groping and kissing women.

If he did nothing wrong, he would have fought. I love Al Franken. I hate his behavior regarding the groping. I'm disappointed. To blame a woman for a mans bad behavior is beyond misogyny. He did a bad thing and took responsibility for it and resigned. The end. — Kara Libby (@kenl2002) June 9, 2018

The former Minnesota senator was one of several powerful political figures whose alleged sexual misdeeds were exposed amid the nationwide #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault.

