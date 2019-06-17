Eric Holder: I’m ‘Extremely Disappointed’ in AG William Barr

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Friday said he is “surprised and extremely disappointed” by current Attorney General William Barr’s performance under the Trump administration.

“I’m both surprised and extremely disappointed,” Holder said of Barr in an appearance on Iowa Public Television’s Iowa Press. “I actually thought that he was an institutionalist and I thought that he would actually be at odds with President Trump relatively soon in his tenure, and he has proved to be anything but that.”

Holder joined the chorus of Democrats mad at Barr’s handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked allegations of criminal conspiracy between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

“ has become a defender of the president, a protector of the president, and has done things inconsistent with what I think an attorney general is supposed to do,” he said. “I think he has tended to think of himself as the lawyer for the president as opposed to the attorney for the people of this country.” – READ MORE