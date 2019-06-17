Trump’s Tariffs Did More to Fix Border Crisis in Two Days Than Congress Did in 20 Years

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, said President Donald Trump’s tariffs allowed him to accomplish more toward fixing the border crisis in two days than what Congress has done in 20 years.

Navarro made his comments during an appearance on Fox News on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

The entire tariff deal, renegotiating NAFTA, Mexico tariffs, China tariffs, NATO payment enforcement — every one of these actions has been done to prevent other countries from hurting the U.S.A.

As Navarro said on Fox News, “Polls show that about 80 percent of Americans believe there’s a crisis at the border. If you ask Americans in a poll, ‘What do you think about 100,000 illegal aliens moving every day on a conveyor belt from Guatemala up to San Diego and El Paso?’ I’d say about 90 percent of them would object to that. And the tariffs that President Trump used — he got in two days more than Congress did in 20 years on this.”

"We have got troops down at the southern border that Mexico has deployed. We have got Mexico committing to take the phony asylum seekers onto Mexican soil, which will deter further immigration from the Northern Triangle down at the southern border with Mexico."