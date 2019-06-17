Trump supporters already lining up for campaign kickoff more than 40 hours before rally

Supporters of President Trump already have started lining up outside Orlando’s Amway Center for the president’s official re-election campaign kickoff rally – more than 40 hours before the event is scheduled to start.

In a scene befitting a “Star Wars” premiere or new iPhone launch, Orlando-area media were reporting that the first Trump supporters began camping outside the arena as early as 2:30 a.m. Monday for Trump’s rally slated to start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.View image on Twitter

With tents, sleeping bags and coolers of water in tow, Trump supporters began lining up for Tuesday’s campaign rally in Orlando nearly 2 full days before the event https://t.co/iKDhufqJrA pic.twitter.com/JTZmWnlV7r — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) June 17, 2019

We’re in Orlando for tomorrow night’s huge President Trump rally! From Cape Cod, MA!🇺🇸🤙🏽🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸We flew down from Boston yesterday. Amazing amt.of people lined up we/ tents +supplies since 8 this AM!We’re spending the night. Trumpsters R so friendly! People from all over the USA!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LiiBEIEWuq — Karen Murphy (@karmjm) June 17, 2019

“There’s going to be a bunch of people, and it’s going to be pretty intense,” Gary Beck, who was the first person in line on Monday morning, told local media. “The electricity is going to be high. It’s time for America to get back on its feet and be made better than it’s ever been before.”

The president tweeted on Monday morning that his campaign has received more than 100,000 ticket requests for the event in an arena that only holds 20,000 people.