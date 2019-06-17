Trump supporters already lining up for campaign kickoff more than 40 hours before rally

Supporters of President Trump already have started lining up outside Orlando’s Amway Center for the president’s official re-election campaign kickoff rally – more than 40 hours before the event is scheduled to start.
In a scene befitting a “Star Wars” premiere or new iPhone launch, Orlando-area media were reporting that the first Trump supporters began camping outside the arena as early as 2:30 a.m. Monday for Trump’s rally slated to start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.View image on Twitter
“There’s going to be a bunch of people, and it’s going to be pretty intense,” Gary Beck, who was the first person in line on Monday morning, told local media. “The electricity is going to be high. It’s time for America to get back on its feet and be made better than it’s ever been before.”
The president tweeted on Monday morning that his campaign has received more than 100,000 ticket requests for the event in an arena that only holds 20,000 people. – READ MORE