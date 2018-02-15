The FBI Was Warned About A School Shooting Threat From A YouTube User Named Nikolas Cruz In September

Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” said a user named Nikolas Cruz.

The YouTuber, 36-year-old Ben Bennight, alerted the FBI, emailing a screenshot of the comment to the bureau’s tips account. He also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video.

Agents with the bureau’s Mississippi field office got back to him “immediately,” Bennight said, and conducted an in-person interview the following day, on Sept. 25.

“They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person,” Bennight told BuzzFeed News. “I didn’t. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them.”

FBI agents contacted Bennight again Wednesday, after a 19-year-old named Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida, killing at least 17 people.

In the wake of the deadly shooting, questions have emerged over whether officials and acquaintances had missed warning signs about the alleged shooter, a former student who was expelled from the high school last year for disciplinary reasons.

On Wednesday afternoon, chaos erupted at a Florida high school. A shooting left at least 14 injured before Broward County officials announced the alleged shooter had been taken into custody.

But before the shooter was apprehended, before many parents had been reunited with their children, and before an accurate count had been released of the injured and dead, the drama had already begun to unfold on the Senate floor.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) took to the floor initially to talk about immigration, but he decided in the moment to go in a very different direction

