Eric Bolling Is Back! — Former Fox News Host Has A New Show

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling has a new position as host of a show on CRTV.

“Eric Bolling, one of the most influential and successful conservative media figures, is joining CRTV, announced CRTV president Gaston Mooney,” a press release from Conservative Review reads.

Bolling is a personal friend of President Trump and one of his earliest and most vocal supporters. His new show, AMERICA, will showcase his hyperconnected network of contacts and provide unparalleled access to the Trump administration. AMERICA will also feature Bolling’s unmistakable, no-holds-barred commentary and powerful insights as he and his guests tackle the big issues and news stories that everyday Americans really care about. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1