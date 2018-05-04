Politics TV
WATCH: CNN Grills Democrat For Not Giving Trump Any Credit On North Korea
CNN co-anchors Poppy Harlow and John Berman grilled Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY) on Thursday after he refused to give any credit to President Donald Trump for the recent negotiations with North Korea.
Harlow mentioned the pending imminent release of three U.S. citizens detained in North Korea and asked Meeks whether Trump deserves any credit for their release.
“President Moon does,” Meeks said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
CNN co-anchors Poppy Harlow and John Berman grilled Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY) on Thursday after he refused to give any credit to President Donald Trump for the recent negotiations with North Korea.
Daily Wire