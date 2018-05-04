True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: CNN Grills Democrat For Not Giving Trump Any Credit On North Korea

Posted on by
Share:

CNN co-anchors Poppy Harlow and John Berman grilled Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY) on Thursday after he refused to give any credit to President Donald Trump for the recent negotiations with North Korea.

Harlow mentioned the pending imminent release of three U.S. citizens detained in North Korea and asked Meeks whether Trump deserves any credit for their release.

“President Moon does,” Meeks said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: CNN Grills Democrat For Not Giving Trump Any Credit On North Korea
WATCH: CNN Grills Democrat For Not Giving Trump Any Credit On North Korea

CNN co-anchors Poppy Harlow and John Berman grilled Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY) on Thursday after he refused to give any credit to President Donald Trump for the recent negotiations with North Korea.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: