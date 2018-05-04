Oklahoma senators approve allowing gun carry without permits

Oklahoma state senators meet late on Wednesday night to approve a bill that allows adults to carry guns without a license.

The Tulsa World reported that the measure passed 33-9 on a vote just before 11 p.m. after it was added to the agenda late in the afternoon.

The “constitutional carry” bill allows people who are 21 or older and military personnel who are 18 and older to carry a firearm without a permit.

The bill’s author, state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R), said it does not change current laws that prohibit guns from being taken to elementary schools, colleges, universities and government buildings. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1