‘ER’ actress shot dead by police; Gunned down after pulling gun on police

Actress Vanessa Marquez was identified Friday as the woman shot dead police conducting a welfare check in South Pasadena, PIX11 sister station KTLA reports.

Marquez, 49, known for her roles in “ER” and “Stand and Deliver,” was shot and killed Thursday when police said she pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers, KTLA reports.

Police conducted a welfare check in the Los Angeles County neighborhood around noon Thursday when the incident took place, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

It allegedly took two hours for police to try and assist Marquez, who at some point pointed what was described as a replica semi-automatic handgun at police. READ MORE:

