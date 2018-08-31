WHITE HOUSE: Trump Floating the Clinton’s Worst Nightmare as Jeff Sessions Replacement to Run DOJ

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and their cohorts should be very worried if President Trump pulls the trigger on the current replacement he is floating among White House insiders to replace embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

A known foe of the Clinton’s, former FBI Director Louis Freeh is being considered to replace Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General, according to White House insiders.

One former FBI executive who worked for Freeh said the former director did not trust the Clintons and Bill Clinton wanted Freeh removed as FBI director years before his departure but was afraid to confront him.

“Freeh is an FBI agent’s FBI director,” the source said. “He was respected by the agents and his heart was in the right place. We could use that again.”

Freeh’s distrust of Bill Clinton is legendary and detailed in Freeh’s book: My FBI: Bringing Down the Mafia, Investigating Bill Clinton, and Fighting the War on Terror, per its description:



“Bill Clinton called Freeh a “law enforcement legend” when he nominated him as the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director. The good feelings would not last. Going toe-to-toe with his boss during the scandal-plagued ‘90s, Freeh fought hard to defend his agency from political interference and to protect America from the growing threat of international terrorism. When Clinton later called that appointment the worst one he had made as president, Freeh considered it “a badge of honor.”

This story is developing.

