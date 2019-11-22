Stephen Colbert in New Zealand: I’m Not Proud of My Country (VIDEO)

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert admitted on his recent visit to New Zealand that he is no longer proud of his country.

Cycling through the capital of Wellington on a four-wheeled bicycle, Colbert asked two New Zealanders whether they feel proud of their country.

“Oh, yeah, love that,” one of them replies, to which Stephen Colbert responds: “I miss that feeling.”

The footage comes from Colbert’s recent visit to the South-Pacific nation, segments of which he is airing on his political charged talk show.

On arrival in New Zealand, the CBS funnyman was picked up by the country’s left-wing Prime Minister Jacinda Arden. She drove him to her home for a family barbeque. Arden has previously appeared on Colbert’s show and invited him to visit her country. – READ MORE