ICE offices, workers hit by wave of violence and threats: ‘We know where all your children live’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) workers are facing a rapidly escalating series of threats, including protesters menacing their children and shots being fired at their offices, amid a rising tide of anti-ICE rhetoric from the left fueled by congressional Democrats, media voices and presidential hopefuls.

Footage published Tuesday by Breitbart News shows protesters in Florida from groups such as Never Again Action and Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward County threatening workers and former employees of the GEO Group, a private contractor used by ICE.

TOM HOMAN: ICE, BORDER PATROL ARE TARGETS FOR LEFT-WING EXTREMISTS: WHERE’S THE OUTRAGE FROM DEMS?

One protester threatened the family of GEO Group’s former general counsel, John Bulfin.

“We know where all your children live throughout the country … John Bulfin you have kids in , you have kids in ,” the protester yelled. “We know everything about you and you won’t just be seeing us here.”

"We know where you sleep at night," another protester shouted. "We know what kind of dog food you buy your dogs."