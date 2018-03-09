EPA Cut $1 Billion Worth Of Regs In Pruitt’s First Year

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has repealed up to $1 billion in regulatory costs, according to an agency report.

The agency claims EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt accomplished the feat his first year in office. The report also highlights funding handed out for environmental projects and clean-ups and fines levied on polluters.

Pruitt’s spent the last year refocusing EPA towards “cooperative federalism,” devolving much authority over environmental matters back to the states. Part of that effort is a massive deregulatory effort.

EPA finalized 22 deregulatory actions in 2017, which could save $1 billion in regulatory costs. EPA is working on another 44 deregulatory actions, including the repeal of the Clean Power Plan and Clean Water Rule.

Repealing the Clean Power Plan, which limits carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, could save $33 billion in compliance costs, according to EPA. – READ MORE

