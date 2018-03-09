Missouri police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting; suspect dead

A Missouri police officer who was killed while responding to a 911 call Tuesday night had just returned to full-time duty to replace a recently fallen officer in his department, officials said.

Clinton Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton’s death comes after at least 20 officershave died in the line of the duty since the start of 2018.

Morton, 30, was shot and killed when he and two other officers responded to a 911 call at a home located 75 miles outside of Kansas City, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Clinton, MO, Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, served with distinction for the citizens of Clinton as a full-time Police Officer from 2/12/2015 until 1/10/2017. He stayed with the department as reserve officer until he returned again to full time duty 9/24/2017. #ClintonPD pic.twitter.com/3XCzgL5kUK — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2018

Morton joined the Army National Guard in November 2005. He had been with the Clinton Police Department from February 2015 to January 2017. He stayed on as a reserve officer, but returned to full-time duty in the summer after fellow Officer Gary Michael was shot and killed during a traffic stop in August, FOX4 KC reported.

“Clinton, MO, Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, served with distinction for the citizens of Clinton as a full-time Police Officer from 2/12/2015 until 1/10/2017. He stayed with the department as reserve officer until he returned again to full time duty 9/24/2017. #ClintonPD,” Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1