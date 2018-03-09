Soros Chalks Up Another DA Win After Dropping Nearly $1 Million In Texas Race

George Soros has effectively purchased another district attorney’s seat.

The left-wing billionaire pumped almost $1 million into a Texas district attorney’s race against a Democratic DA who opposes sanctuary cities, according to campaign filings reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Soros’s preferred candidate, Joe Gonzales, upset incumbent Bexar County DA Nico LaHood in the Democratic primary Tuesday. LaHood conceded after Gonzales jumped up to a sizable lead as votes were counted.

Soros spent $958,000 supporting Gonzales’s cause through a super PAC, Texas Justice & Public Safety, according to campaign finance records reviewed by TheDCNF. The super PAC churned out attack ads against LaHood, accusing him of being racist. LaHood accused Soros of trying to buy the election for Gonzales. Soros’s super PAC spent $897,000 of his money in the final 30 days before the election, campaign finance documents show.

Gonzales is now considered the favorite to win the DA election for Bexar County, which includes the city of San Antonio and is one of Texas’s largest counties. If he wins, Gonzales will join at least 11 progressive lawyers since 2015 who have won district attorney’s seats thanks to massive financial donations from Soros. – READ MORE

