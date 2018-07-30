True Pundit

Entire Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Defends Disney Director Fired for Pedophelia & Child Rape Jokes; Sign Letter Demanding He Be Re-Hired

Hollywood defending pedohpelia and child rape jokes.

A virtual cesspool of reprobates and perverts.

Total disgrace.

The movie series should be renamed Guardians of the Pervert.

“Though I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago he is a good man. I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3. If you please, read the following statement- signed by our entire cast.”

