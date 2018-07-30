Crime Entertainment Politics
Entire Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Defends Disney Director Fired for Pedophelia & Child Rape Jokes; Sign Letter Demanding He Be Re-Hired
Hollywood defending pedohpelia and child rape jokes.
A virtual cesspool of reprobates and perverts.
Total disgrace.
The movie series should be renamed Guardians of the Pervert.
“Though I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago he is a good man. I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3. If you please, read the following statement- signed by our entire cast.”
Though I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago he is a good man. I’d personally love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3. If you please, read the following statement- signed by our entire cast. pic.twitter.com/yARkC4HZ6y
— Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) July 30, 2018