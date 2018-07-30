CBS board suspends CEO Les Moonves amid investigation of sexual-misconduct allegations

Following Friday’s explosive New Yorker report in which six women accused CBS Corporation CEO Les Moonves of sexual harassment, the company’s board of directors are meeting Monday to decide their immediate course of action.

Among the questions heading into the meeting and Thursday’s quarterly earnings call – as well as the network’s presentation to TV journalists on Sunday: Would the CBS board suspend Moonves pending an investigation? Who would be the interim CEO? If Moonves is sidelined, would he be able to get his job back and keep it in the long run? And would removing Moonves from the equation increase the chances of an unwanted merger with Viacom?

The gathering, widely described as a regularly scheduled board meeting, was already on the books, CBS News and Variety report.

The board had issued a statement hours before the story was even published, promising to investigate the claims fully, “review the findings and take appropriate actions.”

The New Yorker article, penned by Ronan Farrow, contained the accounts of a half-dozen women who had professional dealings with Moonves from the 1980s to the late 2000s. Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings; the other two claimed Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers. READ MORE:

