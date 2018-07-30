Obama Judge forces high-school girls to share showers with opposite sex

The transgender agenda in public schools, which insists a person’s sex is a subjective matter based on feelings, took a huge step forward this week with a federal judge ruling boys must be allowed to use girls’ rest rooms and showers, and vice versa.

U.S. District Court Judge Marco Hernandez in Oregon did offer an alternative, however: Parents who object to mixed-sex showers for their children can take them out of the schools for which they pay.

His ruling failed to address the fact that if they homeschool send them to a private school, as do many with such concerns, they must not only pay for their local public school but also for a second round of costs.

“It is within Parent Plaintiffs’ right to remove their children from Dallas [Oregon] High School if they disapprove of transgender student access to facilities,” the judge said.

“Once the parents have chosen to send their children to school … their liberty interest in their children’s education is severely diminished.”

His ruling, however, conflicts with President Trump’s rescinding of an Obama administration guidance letter directing schools that want to continue to receive federal funding to let transgender students use facilities that correspond with their “gender identity.” READ MORE:

