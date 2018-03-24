WATCH: Rapper And Former Stripper Cardi B Has Some Hilarious Hot Takes On Taxes

Rapper and former stripper Cardi B had a rant for the ages about taxes, and it’s hard to disagree with some of her logic.

Cardi B is getting into tax policy now. She says she’s paying 40% of her income in taxes and wants to know where the money is going…”when you donate to a kid in a foreign country, they give you updates on what they’re doing with your donation….I want updates on my tax money.” pic.twitter.com/E1hITGNqee — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

4. The video above wasn’t the first time Cardi B has talked about taxes. Late last year, she shared her tax planning strategies with her followers. pic.twitter.com/rtIai4Xl6I — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, went on and on about how she doesn’t know how the government is using her tax dollars. That’s a solid question to ask, but she kind of lost me when she compared it to getting updates after donating to poor kids. There was also some rambling about underwear and prisons somewhere in the whole mix. If you’re a tax paying American, and only watch one video today, I’d recommend making it this one. – READ MORE

