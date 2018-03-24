True Pundit

WATCH: Rapper And Former Stripper Cardi B Has Some Hilarious Hot Takes On Taxes

Rapper and former stripper Cardi B had a rant for the ages about taxes, and it’s hard to disagree with some of her logic.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, went on and on about how she doesn’t know how the government is using her tax dollars. That’s a solid question to ask, but she kind of lost me when she compared it to getting updates after donating to poor kids. There was also some rambling about underwear and prisons somewhere in the whole mix. If you’re a tax paying American, and only watch one video today, I’d recommend making it this one. – READ MORE

